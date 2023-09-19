In Dagestan, a prisoner deceived a fortune teller and online friends out of a million rubles

In Dagestan, a prisoner serving time for fraud defrauded three women out of a million rubles. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Gor channel.

The first victim was a local fortune teller. The man turned to her on the advice of friends after a rift occurred in his family. Communication began between the prisoner and the woman, and soon he began asking to borrow money. First, the man received 250 and 200 thousand rubles from his new girlfriend, and then persuaded her to hand over gold worth 200 thousand rubles.

The man simultaneously communicated on the Internet with two more women. He introduced himself to them as an inspector for a large oil company and talked about his main hobby – cleaning jewelry from plaque. After this, the prisoner invited the women to clean their gold. The courier picked up the jewelry and gave it to the seller at the market.

The attacker was identified and three more years were added to his sentence.