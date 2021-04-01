Russia’s prison service has defended Alexei Navalny’s treatment, dismissing the hunger-striking opposition’s complaints that he does not receive the medical care he needs in prison and that he is deprived of sleep at least eight times a night. .

Alexéi Navalny, one of the most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin, went on a hunger strike on Wednesday, March 31 to try to force the prison he is in to provide him with adequate medical care for what, according to him, they are sharp pains in the back and legs.

The opposition politician said last week that guards woke him up every hour at night and that his requests for medical attention were ignored. The politician’s allies maintain that due to sleep deprivation and before the hunger strike, Navalny lost 8 kilos, going from 93 kilograms in weight to 85 in his time in prison.

“He himself links this weight loss mainly to the fact that he is not allowed to sleep and is awakened eight times a night,” said his allies in a post on his Twitter account.

Despite the claims, the local prison service in the Vladimir region, where Navalny’s IK-2 detention center is located, said that the prison measures to which the opposition leader was subjected were strictly legal and were the same ones that were used against other inmates.

“Correctional officials strictly respect the right of all inmates to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep,” the prison authority said Wednesday, adding that guards should patrol and visually check on inmates at night. “These measures do not interfere with the rest of the inmates,” the entity added in a statement.

Penal colony N2, where Alexéi Navalny, has been transferred to serve a sentence of two and a half years © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

Navalny’s health status is “stable and satisfactory,” according to a Russian penitentiary

Another of Navalny’s complaints is that the prison authorities ignore his daily requests that a doctor of his choice examine him and prescribe the appropriate medicine, as was recorded in a handwritten letter that the opposition leader sent to the director of his prison. Navalny’s defenders posted the letter on social media.

But now the Federal Penitentiary Service of Vladimir province has denied the claims. “The condemned Alexéi Navalny is provided with all the necessary medical assistance according to current medical indications,” the entity said in its statement. In addition, he added that the prisoner’s state of health is considered “stable and satisfactory.”

Alexei Barinov, a doctor, said that Navalny’s lawyers had asked him to treat their client and that they had asked the prison service to allow him to enter the prison or to release Navalny to a clinic.

“We are waiting for a decision from the FSIN (Federal Penitentiary Service),” said the doctor, adding that he was ready to go.

At the same time, more than 500 Russian doctors signed a letter demanding that the Federal Penitentiary Service be given immediate attention to Navalny and receive adequate care.







Kremlin refuses to comment on hunger strike

Although controversy over Navalny’s case increased after the hunger strike and repeated requests for health care, the Russian government declined to comment on the 44-year-old opposition leader’s protest. The Kremlin said that it is an issue that does not concern him.

“We do not comment on it (…) This matter is not on the agenda of the head of state,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his daily press conference. Peskov added that the body responsible for this issue is the Russian Prison Service.

“All individual cases are the object of study by the Russian Prison Service and its corresponding branches,” said the presidential spokesman.

With Reuters and EFE