Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on Tuesday, July 25, in the capital of Buryatia, Ulan-Ude. In the city, the Prime Minister will visit an aviation and locomotive-car repair plant, as well as hold a meeting with the head of the republic, Alexei Tsydenov.

“In Ulan-Ude, the head of government was met by Deputy Prime Minister – presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev, head of the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexei Chekunkov and head of the Republic of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov,” said Telegramgovernment channel.

Ulan-Ude Locomotive Car Repair Plant is one of the largest enterprises that repairs railway rolling stock and produces spare parts that are supplied throughout the country. The plant serves enterprises from the Northern to the Far Eastern railways.

Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) is one of the enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding. Over 80 years of work at the enterprise, more than 8.5 thousand aircraft have been built. Today the plant specializes in the production of Mi-8AMT (Mi-171E), Mi-171, Mi-171A2 helicopters.

The day before, on July 24, Mishustin visited Vladivostok, where he spoke at the plenary session of the forum “Development of small towns and historical settlements”, talked with the participants of the educational program “Architects.rf”, who presented their projects to the Prime Minister.

Also on this day, the head of government got acquainted with the plan for the territorial development of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) and the innovative educational environment of Russky Island.

From Vladivostok, Mikhail Mishustin began a tour of the cities of the Far Eastern and Siberian Federal Districts. The prime minister’s working trip will take place from 24 to 27 July. As part of the trip, he will visit Ulan-Ude, Gorno-Altaisk and Norilsk, as well as meet with the heads of regions.