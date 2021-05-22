Prices for red caviar have increased significantly over the past year, RBC reports, citing Rosstat data. One kilogram of salmon caviar has risen in price by 30 percent.

In April, the price was 4.7 thousand rubles – an absolute record since at least 2011. It is noted that caviar has been continuously rising in price since June last year. For the first time, she overcame the bar of four thousand rubles in November 2020.

The growth in the price of caviar is confirmed by Polina Kirova, director of development for the Rybset chain of fish supermarkets. At the same time, Vitaly Kornev, president of the Association of Manufacturing and Trade Enterprises of the Fish Market and founder of the Moremania fish shops-cafe chain, admitted that wholesale prices also increased by 50 percent over the year.

The manager of the Dobroflot group, Alexander Efremov, said that red caviar is a seasonal product that traditionally rises in price in April-May, when stocks run out. However, Ilya Bereznyuk, managing partner of Agro & Food Communications, believes that the sharp rise in caviar prices this year is the result of a small salmon catch in the Far East, the main production region.

In August 2020, it was reported that the production of red caviar in Russia could decrease by 25-30 percent due to the unsuccessful salmon fishing season in the Far East. Then the suppliers argued that the reduction in catch threatens with a sharp rise in prices by 20-60 percent.