Russian presidential election | The Putinists who voted in Berlin doubt whether Finland is a democracy anymore

Thousands of Russians lined up at the Russian embassy in Berlin just to protest Putin's show election.

Berlin

Thousands people arrived at the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday to take part in the so-called presidential elections.

There was some on site Vladimir Putin openly supportive German-Russians. But for the vast majority of those queuing, it was a show election, and simply standing in line was a sign of protest.

“Elections in themselves mean nothing. But by queuing, the Russians can show that they exist,” said those standing in the queue Yevgeniya Zobnina30, says.

Yevgenija Zobnina, who came to vote, estimates that by queuing up to vote, “Russians can show that they exist”.

Voters at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

According to him, Russian civil society has been squeezed so tight that only in line can you feel that you are making an impact. Zobnina refers queueswho formed the opposition leader To Alexei Navalny to the grave in Moscow.

“This is another queue where we can show that we want to get rid of war and Putin.”

From the sides during the day, the voting line was so long that it reached from the Russian embassy to the US embassy a couple of blocks away. At that point, the German police thought it best to direct the long line around the other side.

By 1 p.m., the line had stretched to about two kilometers. At the end of the line, a buzz started when Alexei Navalny's widow joined the crowd of voters Yuliya Navalnaya.

Navalnya has said she will continue her husband's work as a leader of the Russian opposition after his death.

Scores of people came to hug and thank Navalnaya as he made his way to the front of the voting line.

To have been in line I give two years old Fyodor– the boy wondered about the media frenzy around Navalnaya and asked his mother who he is.

Anna, who opposes Putin, was in line to protest the show election. He explained to his son Fyodor who Yulia Navalnaya who walked by is.

Julija Navalnaya and Kira Jarmyš.

“I told him that Julija is one of the good ones. We should be grateful to him,” says Anna.

Navalnaya rejected HS's interview request in line. The spokesperson who was involved Kira Jarmyš said that the statement is only available after the vote.

The real ones the participation of independent candidates is prevented in show elections. Navalnyi, a leading opposition figure, died in the hands of the authorities a month before the elections.

However, Navalnyi was strongly present at the polling station in Berlin, as if as a ghost candidate. In front of the Russian embassy, ​​a huge number of flowers have been brought in Navalny's memory.

After the vote, Navalnaya was scheduled to speak at an opposition rally in front of the embassy. A street sign that looked authentic had been dragged over the place, in which the main street Unter den Linden in front of the embassy had been named the new Aleksei Navalnyi street.

For some of the voters, the long voting line was a sign of democracy, but not as a protest.

One the voter gets nervous at the reporter's questions and starts waving his Russian passport in front of his face. The woman says that the voting queue shows that Russian democracy is working.

to Vladimir the man introducing himself agrees to exchange a few words.

He is going to vote for Putin.

“Thank God Navalny is not a candidate,” says Vladimir, who has lived in Germany for a long time.

Vladimir supports Putin's war in Ukraine, which he says is to protect the Russian-speaking population.

Came to vote with Vladimir Svetlana says Ukraine is about “civil war”. The choice of words suggests that Ukraine is not an independent state.

Vladimir and Svetlana say they enjoy themselves in Germany, even though in Russian propaganda, Germany is one of the enemy countries. Instead, they doubt whether Finland is a democracy anymore.

In their opinion, the idea that Finland would have independently decided to join NATO is ridiculous. Vladimir believes the order came from the United States.

Kirill Chernyshov, 36, steps out of the colossal Russian embassy building. He has been able to vote after a couple of hours of waiting.

Kirill Chernyshov considered the vote a joke.

Chernyshov says that he cast ballots for all the other candidates except for Putin.

“The whole voting process is one big joke,” Chernyshov said after getting out of the polling station.

Chernyshov said he came to vote because he wants to stick to the principles of influencing the vote.

“Since we sometimes get to vote in free elections, I haven't forgotten how to vote.”