Russian presidential election | The ballot boxes were opened, several people were arrested for “vandalism”.

The outcome of the election is considered clear. The opposition has planned demonstrations for Sunday.

in Russia elections will be held this weekend, the outcome of which is already considered certain. Ballot boxes for the president Vladimir Putin to be selected for the next season opened at eight in the morning on Friday, first in Kamchatka in the Far East. The voting period is until Sunday at 20:00.

The news agency Reuters reported that by afternoon, seven people had been arrested at the polling stations on suspicion of vandalism.

The Russian newspaper Novaja Gazeta published in the messaging service X a video of a voter pouring ink into a ballot box shared by the Russian media Sotan Telegram. According to the newspaper, there have been cases at least in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, the Voronezh region and the Caucasus in Karachai-Cherkessia.

Putin, 71, gave a speech on Thursday in which he called on Russians to support him in the country's “difficult times” and to “defend Russia's freedom, sovereignty and security,” according to the AFP news agency.

In Russia, the president's term of office is six years, so when Putin wins the election, he can be in power at least until 2030. That would make her the longest-serving ruler in Russia since the reigning empress in the 18th century Catherine the Great.

Russian presidential elections are not considered free or fair. According to a survey carried out by the Russian state, Putin would win the election with 80 percent support.

Putin's staying in power is not affected by the elections, but by his health, an influential Russian source who remained anonymous described to the news agency Reuters.

President of the European Council Charles Michel “congratulated” Putin on his victory on Friday message service in X.

“I want to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today. No opposition. No freedom. No options,” he wrote.

The man left the polling station in Novosibirsk on Friday.

Voting will also be held in Ukrainian territories partially occupied by Russia and illegally annexed. Ukraine has described the elections as a “farce” and voting in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Crimea as illegal. Also, among others, the spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller on Thursday called the holding of elections in Ukrainian regions illegal.

Major some of Putin's potential challengers are dead, in prison or in exile. Russia's most famous opposition figure Alexei Navalny died in February in a prison camp in Siberia.

A politician opposed to the war in Ukraine Boris Nadezhdin was able to collect the required number of supporter cards for candidacy, but he was still prevented from participating.

Navalny's widow Yuliya Navalnaya has called on Russians to demonstrate against the elections and Putin on Sunday at 12 o'clock. Novaya Gazeta according to the idea of ​​the “Against Putin in the afternoon” demonstration campaign by a Russian politician living in exile Maxim Reznik. Navalny, who heard about the idea before his death, supported the campaign.

Demonstrators have also been encouraged to write Navalny's name on the ballots.

Prosecutors in Moscow have warned that “organizing and participating in demonstrations are punishable”. Prosecutors claim that “extremist activity” is behind the protests. By participating in them, you can be guilty of “disrupting the presidential election” and “participating in unsystematic mass events”.