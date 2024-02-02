Russian presidential election | Russia's Central Election Commission: People who died in Putin's challenger's support cards

The election board will officially announce its decision on Boris Nadeždin's candidacy on Monday.

Russian according to the central election board, who registered as a candidate for the presidential election Boris Nadezhdin there are ambiguities in the endorsement listings. Nadeždin has handed over the 100,000 signatures required to register as a candidate.

Nadeždin, 60, has made a name for herself with her promises to end the invasion of Ukraine. He is believed to have no chance in the presidential election.

Nadeždin needs approval for her candidacy from the Central Election Commission, which met on Friday to discuss the matter. The board's vice-chairman Nikolai Bulayev however, the checks would have revealed that there were dead people among the signatories of the support cards. News agency Tass reported that the Central Election Commission will announce its investigative work next Monday.

According to Bulajev, the revelation of dead people raises questions about the honesty of the Russians who collected signatures and the candidate himself.

Central Election Commission gave Nadeždin permission to collect supporter cards at the end of December. The candidate immediately announced that by starting the “special operation” Putin made a “disastrous mistake” and was “dragging Russia into the past”.

HS reported earlier the Russian newspaper Meduza reported that Nadeždin was allowed to collect supporter cards by accident. The newspaper's sources, including those in the presidential administration, said that Nadeždin's candidacy was going to be blocked one way or another.

President Vladimir Putin in addition, three other candidates have registered as candidates, but they are also considered to have no chance of being elected.

Putin has led Russia since the turn of the millennium. With the constitutional amendment made in 2020, he can remain in power until 2036. Putin is expected to win the next election.

According to the opposition media, the goal of the presidential administration is for Putin to get more than 80 percent of the votes and turnout to rise to at least 79 percent. For 20 years, the elections have been a ritual carried out under the strict supervision of the administration.

Nadezhda was an opposition politician at the end of the 1990s Boris Nemtsov as an assistant and at the beginning of the 2000s sat in the Russian Duma for one term as a representative of the Alliance of Right-Wing Forces party. Since then, he has mainly worked in local politics in Moscow.

However, the veteran politician who supports economic and political liberalism is a fairly well-known figure in Russia. He belongs to the group of liberal politicians and commentators used by the state television channels, whose task is, among other things, to lose arguments in the television channels' talk shows.