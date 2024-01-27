Russian presidential election | Russia organizes Putin elections also in “hostile” countries such as Finland

According to Marija Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, special attention is paid to the safety of voters abroad.

Russia organizes the opportunity for its citizens to vote in presidential elections also in so-called “hostile” countries, such as Finland. The information manager of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told about it Maria Zakharova on Friday, says the news agency Tass.

Newspaper Appeal said earlier, referring to his own foreign ministry sources, that Russia would not organize a vote at all in its embassies in the 49 states that it has declared hostile to itself. These include at least the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia and all EU member states.

Zakharova according to the voting will take place on March 15-17. day in all countries where Russia has a representative office. He regretted that there are fewer polling places in those countries whose embassies have been closed by the host countries. In addition to Finland, these include the Baltic countries, Moldova, Germany, the United States and the Czech Republic.

“We will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of polling stations and to protect the lives and safety of voters and election officials,” Zaharova assured at her press conference.

According to Zaharova, there are a total of around 300 polling stations abroad for the presidential election. President Vladimir Putin re-election is considered certain.