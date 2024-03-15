Russian presidential election | Putin voted remotely

In Russia, the voting period for the presidential election is until Sunday. President Vladimir Putin decided to vote immediately on Friday.

in Russia a president preparing for a landslide victory Vladimir Putin was not in time to vote.

On Friday evening, the Kremlin published a short on its Telegram channel the video, where Putin enters his office and walks to his desk. He takes the mouse in his hand and seems to click on the computer screen. Finally, Putin waves to the camera.

You can vote in the Russian presidential election until Sunday, and following Putin's example, citizens can also vote electronically.

The Kremlin is trying to do everything possible so that as many people as possible in Russia vote in the presidential elections. Therefore, the elections have been extended to three days and remote voting is allowed.

Putin's with three other candidates competing in the elections. They are all appointed by the so-called opposition parties in the Duma, and none of them is intended to stand in the way of Putin's election victory.

The Russian presidential elections are therefore not considered free or fair. President of the European Council Charles Michel already congratulated Putin on his victory on Friday message service in X.

“I want to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today. No opposition. No freedom. No options,” he wrote.

In Russia, the president's term of office is six years, so Putin can be in power at least until 2030. That would make her the longest-serving ruler in Russia since the reigning empress in the 18th century Catherine the Great.