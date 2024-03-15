Russian presidential election | On Friday, Moscow voted hard for Putin – “I want us to fight harder against Europe”

HS went to three polling stations in Moscow to ask who the Russians voted for. The overwhelming number one was Vladimir Putin. “Who else? There is no one else to vote for,” said many.
Jenni Jeskanen HS
Moscow
in Moscow voting for the presidential election seemed to have started briskly, although there is no excitement in these elections.
HS visited three polling stations in the central area on Friday and asked Russians who they voted for. Based on the answers, the overwhelming number one is the sitting president Vladimir Putin.
