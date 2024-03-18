Putin's support was close to one hundred percent in the Chechen Republic. The majority of ballots ended up being rejected in the Republic of Karelia.

in Russia president Vladimir Putin got his landslide victory, as you might have guessed.

According to Russia's Central Election Commission, he collected 87.28 percent of the votes cast, after more than 99 percent of them had been counted. Voter turnout in the elections was 74 percent.

Russia is a big country. However, there does not seem to have been a large regional variation in Putin's support.

Based on the figures announced by the Central Election Commission, Putin's support was below 80 percent in only four regions.

Vladimir Putin's support was slightly below 80 percent in four regions: the Republic of Karelia, Nenetsia, Arkhangelsk and Vologda regions. The areas are marked on the map in dark blue.

All four areas are located in the northern parts of Russia, relatively close to Finland's eastern border.

Putin's support was lowest in Nenetsia. According to the Central Election Commission, he received 79.08 percent of the votes cast there.

In addition, Putin's support was below 80 percent in the Arkhangelsk region (79.25), the Republic of Karelia (79.53) and the Vologda region (79.74).

In the regions of Arkhangelsk and Vologda and in the Republic of Karelia, after Putin, the candidate of the New People party got the most votes Vladislav Davankov. He was one of the three counter-candidates of the so-called opposition parties.

In Nenetsia, after Putin, the candidate of the Russian Communist Party collected the most votes Nikolai Kharitonov.

Out of the four regions, the most so-called spoiled ballots were counted in the Republic of Karelia. There, 2.3 percent of the ballots ended up being rejected.

Close one hundred percent Putin's support hurt in the Chechen Republic. According to the Central Election Commission of Russia, he collected 98.99 percent of the votes cast there.

The second highest support for Putin was in the Kemerovo region, where he received 95.72 percent of the votes cast.

Putin also achieved well over 90 percent support in the Republic of Tuva (95.37) and the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria (94.21).

After Putin, Kharitonov received the most votes in the Kemerovo region and in the Republic of Tuva and Kabardino-Balkaria.

In the Chechen Republic, after Putin, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia received a modest 0.5% support Leonid Slutsky.

The share of spoiled ballots was less than 1% in all these four regions.

Preliminary based on the data, voting was most active in Chechnya. There, the turnout increased to 96.5 percent.

Voting activity seems to have been the highest in general in the same regions where Putin received the largest shares of the votes cast.

According to preliminary data, the voting percentage rose to a good 94 percent in both the Kemerovo region and the Republic of Tuva. In the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, the voting percentage was 92.6 percent.

Based on preliminary data, the lowest voting percentage was in the Altai regional district, where it was slightly below 52 percent.

Russian the presidential election was about shoring up Putin's power. Many western leaders are characterized the elections false and emphasized that they were neither free nor fair.

Putin had three ostensible counter-candidates, and none of them intended to stand in the way of Putin's election victory. The candidacy of all Putin's not-so-popular challengers was blocked well in advance.

With his victory, the 71-year-old Putin will be able to continue as president until 2036.

Correction March 18, 2024 at 10:15 p.m.: A map graphic has been removed from the story, which incorrectly placed the areas where Putin's support was the highest.