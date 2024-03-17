Russian presidential election | “Are there elections here?” – there is a block-long election line at the Russian embassy

A queue hundreds of meters long surrounded the Russian embassy in Helsinki on the election day of the Russian presidential election. “Jono says that no one wants this war,” says Ilya Kirilkin, who came to vote.

17.3. 15:29

Russian At the embassy on Tehtaankatu in Helsinki, after noon on Sunday, a large number of people had gathered to cast their votes in the Russian presidential election and demonstrate their opinion for Ukraine.

The queue for the polling station, which was about half a kilometer long, went from the entrance of Tehtaankatu via Ullankatu to Vuorimiehenkatu and continued all the way to Kasarmikatu.

There were about fifty people at the anti-Russian demonstration on Tehtaankatu opposite the embassy.

Russian elections are not considered free or fair. There are three apparent counter-candidates, but the candidacy of all the least popular ones has been blocked well in advance. In Russia, the opposition has no opportunities for action, and freedom of speech is non-existent.

Russian opposition forces have called on Russians to gather at the election offices on Sunday at 12 o'clock to cast their protest vote.

Ilya Kirilkin (right) came to vote encouraged by the opposition. Andrei, Julia P and Laura are also in the picture.

The entrance standing in front Ilya Kirillkin with his entourage. He says he came there at the invitation of the opposition.

“It's hardly possible for us to influence anything, but at least we can express our opinion, Kirilkin says.

“This queue is the most important thing that can happen here. It says that no one wants this war.”

“We are happy that we live in a country where we can express our opinion. It is very important”, adds Tanja P, who was in the party.

Zoya Mäkeläinen and Runo Mäkeläinen were impressed by the number of people who came.

Below are standing in line Zoya Mäkeläinen and The poem Mäkeläinen. Zoya and the people nearby are holding red roses given to them by someone passing by.

“Peace roses,” says the woman who was in the company.

I asked how they feel about the ongoing elections.

“For what election”, Zoya Mäkeläinen exclaims and the group bursts into laughter.

“Are there elections here,” he continues.

“I think that many people here have the same intention to do something that shows that we are not on Putin's side.”

“I feel good that we can be influenced in the way we can and it's right that there are so many people here,” says Runo Mäkeläinen.

Zoya says that the number of people there feels great,

“I have lived in Finland since the last century and I have never seen such a long queue at any election.”

Eva Helkin states that the elections are a circus. Pictured on the left is Victoria.

Longer are standing in line Eva Helkin and Victoria holding a bouquet of flowers.

“At first when I came, I was inspired by the fact that we've all gathered here and are trying to do something. But then I started to cry, because I feel that even that is not enough,” says Helkin.

He was afraid that only a few people would come, and that the expression of opinion would not be visible enough. The fear turned out to be unfounded.

“I'm really amazed at how many people are here. I am grateful to everyone who came.”

Helkin, who lived in Finland for a year, says that people try to do what they can and adapt to the ever-changing situation with different strategies.

“These elections are a circus!”

He says he cast his vote according to the instructions of the opposition.

“I want to show at the ballot box that there are many of us. If you break your ballot, it just disappears. It is better to show that there are many of us”.

Tanja first went to vote and then joined the protest against Russia.

At the demonstration Tanja, who holds the banner together with other people, says that she is a citizen of Russia and feels it is her duty to show her political position.

Tanja first went to vote and then joined the demonstration.

“I am sure that 99 percent of the people here will not vote for Putin. I am happy that there are so many people here, but sad that they cannot return safely to their home country,” says Tanja.

“I just wish this war would be over.”