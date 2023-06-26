After the failed mutiny of the head of the wagner group last weekend, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, reappeared this Monday in a video released by the Kremlin in which, for the first time, he refers to the subject.

In the video, Putin delivers a speech at a youth forum called “Engineers of the Future,” in which he praises companies for ensuring “the stable operation” of the country’s industry “in the face of various challenges.

This Monday, Russia suspended the security measures established in Moscow during the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group, in an attempt to return to normality after the crisis that weakened Putin’s image.

It should be remembered that the head of the Wagner Group is Yevgueni Prigozhin, a billionaire who was an ally of the Russian president.

The Prigozhin rebellion lasted 24 hours and ended on Saturday night with an agreement between him and the Kremlin, mediated by the Belarusian president.

Based on the agreement, Prigozhin obtained guarantees of immunity for himself and his men in exchange for ending the uprising. According to the Kremlin, the businessman must go into exile in Belarus.

It was not our goal to overthrow the regime.

This Monday Prigozhin spoke in an 11-minute audio message published on Telegram in which he assured that the objective of his weekend advance It was to save Wagner and protest against the way the war has been conducted on Ukrainian soil.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

And he was emphatic that his goal was not to defeat Russian power. “It was not our goal to overthrow the regime,” he said.

