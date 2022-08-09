There is no need to hush up the problems of the Kirov region, including the alcoholization of the population in single-industry towns, they need to be addressed. This was announced on August 9 at a meeting with the acting head of the region Alexander Sokolov via videoconference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that there are 11 single-industry towns in the region, and four of them are in a situation that requires them to be dealt with on a permanent basis.

“From low incomes of citizens, from situations associated with these single-industry towns, and another problem is the high level of alcoholism among the population. There is no need to shove anything under the carpet somewhere, varnish nothing, you need to deal with the most acute problems. I ask you to pay attention to this,” the head of state said.

