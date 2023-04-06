Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to hold the World Youth Festival in February-March 2024. The concept of the initiative comes down to the development of international youth cooperation, which became known on Wednesday, April 5.

The preparation of the festival will be handled by the Russian government in coordination with the federal executive authorities. Three months have been allocated for the implementation of the corresponding task, it follows from decree head of state, published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Such an item as coverage of the preparation and holding of the youth event in the state media, as well as determining the sources of its funding will be supervised by the Cabinet.

Earlier, on March 2, the Russian leader called ensuring that youth and children grow up happy and live in a prosperous, sovereign country as the main goal. He stressed that activities in such areas as demography, education, economy and security are aimed at the implementation of this task.