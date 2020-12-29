Highlights: British military experts warn that Russia remains Ebola virus as weapon of mass destruction

He said that Unit 68240 of Russia’s intelligence agency FSB is running this entire program.

The code name of this project is Toledo, the same unit accused of poisoning Putin’s opponents.

London

British military experts have warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making the deadly Ebola virus a weapon of mass destruction that is part of his biological weapons project. He said that Unit 68240 of FSB, Russia’s intelligence agency, is running this entire program, code-named Toledo. The same unit has been accused of poisoning Putin’s opponents.

According to a report by the Mirror, it is believed that the Russian intelligence agency unit 68240 is researching Ebola and the more dangerous Marburg virus. These viruses spread horrific outbreaks and human organs stop working when infected. A large amount of blood starts coming out inside the body. A former British military intelligence officer fears that Russia has moved ahead with the research of these viruses and has been engaged in making weapons under the Toledo project.

Let us tell you that Toledo is a city in Spain which was turned into a cremation ground when the plague spread. Not only this, Toledo is also the name of a city of Ohio, USA, which faced the devastation of flu in 1918. According to investigators of the NGO Open Facto, the Russian Ministry of Defense has an undercover unit named the Central Research Institute that researches ‘rare and deadly’ viruses.



‘Russia keeps Ebola and Marburg virus weeping’

The 48th Central Research Unit located in Moscow belongs to the 33rd Central Research Institute, which has created the deadly nerve agent Novichok. Putin’s opponents have been accused of attacking him with this deadly poison. According to an Open Facto report, the US has banned both Russia’s institutions for conducting research on biological weapons. The 48th Research Unit reportedly sends its data to FSB’s Unit 68240, which is running the Toledo program.



“The labs of both Russia and Britain are studying biological and chemical warfare to know how to protect themselves from poison like Novichok,” the Mirror quoted a source as saying. He said that Russia has already shown that it is openly using Novichok poison on the streets of Britain. “This means that Russia is researching the deadly potential of the Ebola and Marburg viruses as a weapon,” the source said. Marburg is a virus that kills 88 percent of people when infected.