From: Gregor Jose Moser

Foreign trips by Russian President Putin have been a rarity since the Ukraine war. According to the Kremlin, that should change in the fall.

Moscow – The heads of state and government of the Brics countries met in South Africa from 22 to 24 August for a summit in South Africa. Foreign Minister Lavrov traveled to Johannesburg from the Russian side, but not the President Wladimir Putin. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children Ukraine war. The host of the Brics summit, South Africa, would have been obliged to execute the arrest warrant.

Precisely because of this prospect, Putin ultimately decided against attending in person. Regardless of the penalty order, Putin wants to make several trips abroad next fall. This is reported by the state news agency mug, which relies on statements by Kremlin spokesman Peskov. When and where exactly Putin will travel, Peskov did not specify. For obvious reasons, they don’t want to announce that in advance, he added.

Vladimir Putin leaves his service jet. He has hardly been on the road since the start of the Ukraine war. © picture alliance/dpa | Roni Rekomaa

Türkiye and China are possible travel destinations for Putin

It would be conceivable that Putin first in the Türkiye devious. Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirmed that the Russian President and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan want to meet soon. Peskov did not say whether the meeting will take place in Russia or Turkey. On Monday evening (08/28/2023), the spokesman for the ruling AKP, Ömer Celik, also announced that Erdogan wanted to meet Putin “in the near future”. One topic is said to be the grain agreement with Ukraine that Russia has suspended.

Turkey and the United Nations had in the matter between Russia and the Ukraine conveyed. In July 2023, the Kremlin had a trip to Putin China announced to take place in October. So Putin’s first trip abroad could also take him there. Putin’s foreign policy adviser Ushakov told the news agency interfax at that time also that Putin was also planning a trip to Turkey. Just last Friday (08/25/2023) Peskow had a view of the G20Summit in India in September said travel is currently not on Putin’s schedule.

Putin’s rare trips since the Ukraine war

Since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022, Putin has not set foot in a Nato-Country set. This is one of the reasons why a visit to member Turkey would be something special, despite the good relations between the two countries. Turkey refuses to implement most of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. In December last year, Putin was a guest in Belarus, a close ally of Moscow. Even before that, in July 2022, he also made a state visit to the Iranian capital Tehran.

No matter where Putin goes first in the fall, it will be his first trip abroad since the death of Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who, according to Russian sources, died in a plane crash on August 23. The Kremlin denies responsibility for his death.