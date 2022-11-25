Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the mothers of servicemen participating in a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The event was attended by mothers of mobilized, volunteers, contractors and military personnel. This is stated on November 25 in the message of the press service of the Kremlin.

The Russian leader stressed that the participants in the Special Military Operation (SVO) are real heroes.

“No one, except for them and their closest commanders, who stand next to them, knows how hard this work is and how much it involves a real danger to life and health,” Putin said.

According to the president, he spoke personally with some participants in the special operation. He noted that these calls came as a surprise to the fighters, but their reaction surprised him.

In addition, during the meeting, Putin responded to the fears of one of the mothers that her youngest son, who will soon turn 18, might be at the front.

After the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the mothers of the servicemen participating in the special military operation (SVO) of Russia to protect the Donbass sang the Soviet song “Moscow Evenings”.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

