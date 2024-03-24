Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The bloody terrorist attack in Moscow leaves Russia in a state of shock. Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin idiosyncratically classifies the terrible attack.

Moscow – Russia cannot calm down: After the suspected terrorist attack in Moscow with many deaths, there was apparently a terrorist alarm in a shopping center in Saint Petersburg this Sunday (March 24th).

Moscow attack: Russian autocrat Putin hints at Ukrainian involvement

While there was no concrete news from Vladimir Putin's hometown until early Sunday evening (as of 6:30 p.m.), there was a lot of excitement across the country after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall event hall in Krasnogorsk Moscow with more than 130 dead in national mourning.

In a speech broadcast on state television on Saturday afternoon, Putin spoke of alleged involvement Ukraine in the terrorist attack on Friday evening (March 22nd). Referring to the arrested men, he said: “They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where a window had been prepared for them to cross the border.” Ukrainian military intelligence countered Putin and pointed out that the border has long been mined.

Moscow ruler: the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Terror from Moscow: Ukraine President Zelensky rejects allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also categorically rejected Putin's attempts to attribute shared responsibility for the attack to Kiev with unsubstantiated accusations. “Of course, after what happened in Moscow yesterday, Putin and the other bastards are just trying to blame someone else,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Sunday night (March 24).

After the events in the concert hall, “that absolute nobody Putin” remained silent for a day instead of taking care of his Russian citizens. Rather, Putin was thinking about “how he can bring this to Ukraine,” said Zelensky.

Terrorist attack near Moscow: rescue work in the Crocus City Hall

During the night, heavy machinery cleared debris from the grounds of Crocus City Hall. It had been feared that more victims could be found under the rubble of the badly damaged concert hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow. However, this was not initially the case. According to authorities, the clean-up and rescue work should last at least until Sunday evening.

Krasnogorsk near Moscow: Helpers are looking for people who may have been buried in the collapsed parts of the Crocus City Hall event hall. © IMAGO/Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Meanwhile, forensic experts continued to identify the victims. By Saturday evening, 50 victims had already been identified, said Governor Andrei Vorobyov. However, many people in the concert hall were burned beyond recognition, it was said. Almost 4,000 people donated blood by evening to facilitate medical treatment for the injured.

Russia: Main suspects in the terrorist attack were brought to Moscow

The four main suspects in the terrorist attack were brought to the Russian capital for questioning on Saturday evening. Like the state agency Tass reported that the four men were driven in a heavily secured motorcade from the Bryansk region in the south of the country, where they had been arrested, to the so-called investigative committee. An application for an arrest warrant should be submitted to court in the coming days. (pm/dpa)