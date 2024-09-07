TASS: Putin congratulates Rahmon on 33rd anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 33rd anniversary of the Central Asian republic’s independence, the TASS with reference to the press service of the Tajik leader.

The head of the Russian state expressed confidence in the further expansion of ties between the two countries.

In early September, Rakhmon said that the superpowers were trying to re-divide the world. This is precisely why the number of conflicts has increased. According to the Tajik president, the Cold War is intensifying every day. Interreligious differences are also playing a role in the growing tension.