Russian presenter Anastasia Tsyganova dyed her hair pink live to support the schoolgirl, who was banned from carrying the Russian flag on the line because of her hair color. Thus, Tsyganova expressed the opinion of the editors of the Krasnoyarsk television channel Prima, where she works.

According to the presenter, hair color is not a criterion for patriotism, so she decided to change the shade and her hairstyle. She noted that the opinion of the majority of Russians about people with bright appearance is still negative.

Related materials

“The airwaves and calls to the studio showed that we still live by the principles of” strongly bright and not good “and” there’s nothing to show off here, “said the presenter. She noticed that during calls, people compared children with dyed hair to clowns and parrots.

She also drew an analogy from one of the viewers who turned to the journalist with the question: “If the girl wanted to carry the flag, smearing herself with shit, would the host of this wonderful program also undress and start rubbing herself with liquid stools?”

According to Tsyganova, this is not a problem for a separate Krasnoyarsk school, since after the broadcast, young parents and teachers with similar stories in other educational institutions wrote to her. The presenter concluded that the channel did the right thing by drawing attention to this topic.

In February, in one of the cafes in the center of Moscow on Novy Arbat, a group of friends threatened a local resident with a pistol because of their pink hair. A group of five people screamed and threatened to kill. The noisy company was taken out after the girl of one of the attackers poured a milkshake on the head of a Muscovite friend.