Europa Plus TV presenter Roni was deceived for 500 thousand rubles on behalf of blogger Boni

Fraudsters defrauded Irina Roni, presenter of the music channel Europa Plus TV and radio station Europa Plus, out of 500 thousand rubles. Mash reports this in Telegram.

The attackers wrote to Roni on behalf of her friend, blogger and presenter Victoria Boni. The scammers asked her to urgently transfer half a million rubles. Roni immediately agreed and sent the money.

A few minutes later, the Russian presenter noticed that the correspondence with the attackers posing as Bonya had been deleted. After learning that her friend had not actually asked her to transfer money, Roni contacted the police.

Previously, a former participant in the reality show “Dom-2” Irina Pinchuk gave five million rubles to scammers. The attackers asked Pinchuk for money under the guise of investing in a profitable project. She gave the unknown amount of cash. Subsequently, the TV show star realized that her money was in the hands of scammers and contacted the police.

Before this, the former deputy editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, Sergei Buntman, was deceived by telephone scammers. He gave them more than a million rubles.