Russian pranker Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) spoke about the conversation with the Danish parliament on behalf of the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Writes about this “MK”.

According to him, during the conversation, the pranksters touched upon the topic of brothels with turtles, allegedly created in Denmark. He noted that Danish parliamentarians promised to deal with this issue.

As writes RIA News, Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) confirmed that they spoke with members of the Danish parliament on behalf of Tikhanovskaya. At the same time, the press secretary of the former presidential candidate noted that those around her do not see anything wrong with someone posing as a politician, and this brings a smile and improves everyone’s mood.

On October 8, it was reported that an unknown person posed as a former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and took part in a closed online meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament. The meeting took place on Tuesday 6 October. At the beginning, it was reported that Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters had problems with the video camera, because of which it was not visible on the screen. The meeting lasted 40 minutes and then was interrupted because the participants “felt that something was wrong.”