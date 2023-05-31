Russian power in Africa | Ukraine and Russia compete for support in Africa

The President of Eritrea will visit Moscow on Wednesday. Eritrea is one of the countries that voted against the UN resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal.

Although Western countries have tried to isolate Russia, which is waging a war of aggression, the country still has enough friends in, for example, Africa and among dictatorships.

Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in Beijing in May.

On Wednesday, the ruling president of Eritrea Isaias Afewerki the president of Russia is visiting Moscow Vladimir Putin as a guest. The Russian state news agency reports on the meeting Tassaccording to which it is the first time that the leaders of the countries meet bilaterally.

Eritrea is a closed dictatorship. The country’s human rights situation is bad, and there is, for example, no free flow of information.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Eritrea in January. It must have paid off, because Eritrea is one of the seven countries that in February voted for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine UN resolution against. At the time, 22 of the African Union’s 54 member countries abstained or voted against the resolution.

In addition to Russia itself, the others who opposed the resolution were Belarus, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua in Nairobi on Monday.

Lavrov has visited Africa several times over the past year to increase Russia’s foothold on the continent.

Earlier this week, Lavrov visited Kenya to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, the news agency AFP reports.

In July, the second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg.

Earlier this week, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC reported that South Africa was planning to change its detention laws. That way, it could try to circumvent the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin if he participates in the Brics meeting in South Africa in August.

Russia’s relations with Africa date back to the Cold War, when the Soviet Union presented itself as a defender against colonialism.

Also Ukraine is seeking to strengthen its diplomatic presence in Africa in order to reverse the continent’s neutral attitude towards Russia’s war of aggression.

The foreign minister who also toured African countries last week Dmytro Kuleba met with African Union leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting is reported by, for example, AFP and The Kyiv Independent.

Kuleba said that Ukraine has recently adopted its first strategy for Africa and is working to increase its presence on the continent. It also plans to hold the first Ukraine-Africa Summit.

“This year, we will open new embassies across the continent and plan to organize the first Ukraine-Africa summit. I invite the leaders of your countries to participate in this important event,” said Kuleba.

On Monday, Kuleba said of The Kyiv Independent according to that the goal of his trip to Africa is to find support for UN resolutions and to isolate Russia internationally.

The minister admitted that the task is difficult due to the large investments that Russia has made in African countries.

Kuleba started his tour in Morocco and also visited Ethiopia, Rwanda, Mozambique and Nigeria.