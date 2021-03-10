Russian poultry farms were offered to abandon the supply of large eggs, the production of premium goods and focus on cheaper products. Izvestia writes about this.

According to the newspaper, Rosptitsesoyuz in early March sent out a recommendation that should help keep consumer interests on a par with manufacturers. Among other things, poultry farmers were told that they could concentrate on the production of broiler carcasses and C2 table eggs and postpone the production of deeply processed products, including brisket and thighs.

It is noted that such products are more expensive, since they require maximum manufacturing costs. Refusal from it will allow to reduce production costs and offer customers goods at reduced prices.

On March 9, it became known that Russian poultry producers and retailers entered into an agreement under which producers will temporarily freeze wholesale prices and set sales levels no lower than last year. The informal contract is valid for three weeks. Such measures were taken due to the growth in demand for broilers against the backdrop of a decrease in production. Thus, at the beginning of 2021, purchasing interest in poultry meat increased by 10-20 percent, while production decreased by 6.4 percent due to rising egg prices, supply disruptions, bird flu and other factors.

On March 4, it was reported that there was a shortage of hatching eggs at Russian poultry farms, which could lead to a reduction in production and an increase in prices for finished products. Poultry farmers complained that many enterprises do not have their own reproducers and are forced to buy hatching eggs abroad, but their cost has doubled in a short period of time.