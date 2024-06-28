Near Magadan, the head of the post office appropriated half a million rubles

In the Magadan Region, a court will hear a case against a 47-year-old post office manager in Omsukchan for embezzlement of half a million rubles. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on May 24 and June 29, the woman withdrew 250 thousand rubles from the cash register. Then she forged documents about depositing these amounts in the bank.

A case has been opened against the head of the post office under Part 3 of Article 160 (“Misappropriation committed by a person using his official position, on a large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; it has already been referred to court. It is noted that the accused has fully compensated for the damage caused.

Earlier it became known that in Perm a former priest was given seven years for stealing 23 million rubles from a bishop and a diocese.