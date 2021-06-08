Russian Post has filed an application for registration of the Postage stamp brand, it follows from the materials of Rospatent, which Izvestia got acquainted with. The press service of the Russian Post confirmed to Izvestiya that the operator is registering its own trademark in addition to the main brand, under which sweets, toys and souvenirs are already sold in the branches.

“We plan to launch private labels in a new format at the end of 2021,” a Post representative said.

In total, the application implies the use of the brand for more than a hundred types of goods, it follows from the materials of Rospatent. In particular, the brand can be used to promote perishable goods: meat, milk, cottage cheese and curd products, cheeses. There are also completely unobvious products in the list – “sour milk”, “edible ant larvae”, “pupae of silkworm butterflies, used for food.”

Experts are skeptical about trademark registration in so many industries.

“Most likely, the customer does not fully understand why he needs this trademark, so he follows the model“ take everything, and then we’ll figure it out, ”he has 3 whole years for this, after which he can be challenged on the grounds of non-use, all the more that it does not affect the size of the state duty for brand registration, ”says Anatoly Semyonov, Deputy Chairman of the RSPP Committee on Intellectual Property and Creative Industries.

He noted that in practice, such a large number of product categories in which a brand is registered is often contested by other market participants on the basis of their non-use.

Keep the brand name: Russian Post creates a brand for the sale of meat and beer