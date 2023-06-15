Home page politics

Kiev’s counter-offensive is underway. There are fierce battles with Russia’s armies on several fronts. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Ukraine reports territorial gains in east

Russia suffers heavy losses again

Expert fears stalemate in Ukraine war

: Expert fears stalemate in Ukraine war The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine warcome partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from June 16, 3:35 a.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyj expressed his delight at the European Parliament’s support for his country’s accession to NATO and the EU. “The European Parliament has adopted a powerful resolution in support of our people’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said in his daily video address on Thursday (June 15). There is now a clear appeal to EU leaders to chart a path for accession

Ukraine-News: Bachmut attacked with HIMARS artillery systems

Update, 9:55 p.m.: Ukraine says it has attacked several Russian army positions in the occupied city of Bakhmut. With the help of HIMARS artillery systems from the west, it was possible to destroy several Moscow reconnaissance stations. “The shelling destroyed enemy vehicles and nearly all military personnel. Few survived, but not for long,” announced the Communications Bureau of the Ukrainian Special Forces.

Ukraine attacks several positions of the Russian army in the occupied city of Bakhmut. © ANATOLII STEPANOV/afp

Update, 9:15 p.m.: The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy In an interview with the US news channel NBC, stressed the importance of the success of the counter-offensive in the war with Russia: “If Russia loses in this campaign against Ukraine, then I think it means that they lose the war.”

Update, 7:25 p.m.: A secret unit of Ukrainian specialists claims to have inflicted serious losses on the Russian troops stationed in Bakhmut. This is from a report by CNN out. The US news channel quotes a member of the special unit as saying that “many, very many Russians were killed”. The attacks, which would mainly be carried out from ambush, would also have “spread chaos and anarchy among Russian commanders”. The attacks were carried out with special ammunition from several kilometers away and were coordinated with the help of drones.

Ukraine News: Vladimir Putin announces visit to Turkey

Update, 6:54 p.m.: Russia’s President Wladimir Putin has announced that he will soon be traveling to Turkey on a state visit and thus an invitation from Recep Tayyip Erdogan to follow. “The Turkish President has confirmed his invitation to our President to visit Turkey,” Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday, according to the news agency interfax.

The International Criminal Court recently issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Turkey, on the other hand, does not recognize the court.

Ukraine continues counteroffensive

First report from June 15th: KIEV – Ukraine appears to be continuing its counter-offensive in the fight against Russia on three front sectors. This was announced by the country’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar. According to the US news channel, Maliar said that his own troops would “gradually but surely” gain territory and inflict significant losses on Russian troops CNN.

the information Kyiv According to this, the battles in the Ukraine war are primarily concentrated in the following areas:

Bachmut : The city in the Donetsk Oblast is again contested. Ukraine to make progress in liberating Russian-held city.

: The city in the Donetsk Oblast is again contested. Ukraine to make progress in liberating Russian-held city. Makiivka : Battles are also reported from the city right next to the metropolis of Donetsk.

: Battles are also reported from the city right next to the metropolis of Donetsk. Zaporizhia: Around the big city on the Dnieper there should also be fighting.

Ukraine-News: Successes on several front sectors

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the front line was shifted 500 meters around Bakhmut alone. In Zaporizhia it was up to 350 meters. The figures from the Ukraine war cannot be checked independently. The US-based “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) also reported attacks by Ukraine as part of the counter-offensive on three front sections in the east of the country. According to the ISW, Ukraine is said to have succeeded in gaining small but unspecified areas.

In addition to successes at the front, Kiev has also reported increasing Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Almost 4000 Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed. More than 870,000 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or wounded. Again, these numbers cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not publish any current figures on losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine-News: Current figures on Russia’s losses

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to information from Kiev, Russia has already lost almost 218,000 soldiers through death or injury in the war, around 580 of them in the last 24 hours alone. These numbers cannot be independently verified. The Russian side does not give any information about their own losses.

Soldiers: 217,910 (+ 580)

217,910 (+ 580) airplanes : 314

: 314 Helicopter: 301 (+1)

301 (+1) tank : 3955 (+12)

: 3955 (+12) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7667 (+14)

7667 (+14) Artillery Systems: 3793 (+10)

3793 (+10) Air defense systems: 364

364 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6506 (+24)

6506 (+24) Ships and Boats: 18

18 drones : 3333 (+)

: 3333 (+) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 15, 2023

According to information from Great Britain, the Ukrainian armed forces are currently concentrating primarily on attacks on Russian command posts and on ammunition depots. Kiev is trying to increase the pressure on the entire front. This is a sign that Ukraine is about to deploy its “main offensive units”. When that happens, “the offensive will enter its decisive phase,” according to Jack Watling, a land warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute London.

Ukraine meets resistance in counter-offensive

According to several experts, however, Ukraine is likely to encounter strong resistance in its offensive in the war against Russia in the coming days. Kiev would also have to reckon with high losses in its own ranks. This also applies to the modern weapon systems supplied by the West. The Ukraine is said to have already lost numerous Leopard tanks have. Andrew Latham, Professor of International Relations at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, sees the war as having reached a “stalemate that hurts both sides” and in which a breakthrough by either party hardly seems possible.

“Given the Russian preparations and the state of the Ukrainian military, I find the belief of many in a decisive victory for Kiev on the battlefield misplaced at best and delusional at worst,” he added. (with agencies)