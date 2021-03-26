Russian porn star from Tyumen Lyubov Bushueva, better known as Lola Taylor, is preparing to become a mother. She noted that she wants to have a baby in 2022. The words of the actress are reported by Ura.ru.

“I thought for a long time, made up my mind and looked for a candidate for the role of father. I am already preparing for this event with might and main: I am putting my health in order, taking a course of vitamins, ”Taylor shared, adding that she did not want to resort to artificial insemination.

Bushueva also admitted that she is not going to marry her chosen one. At the same time, according to the porn star, she is currently depressed, so she intends to leave for Dubai for a few days to unwind.

Last fall, Taylor revealed that she had done liposuction, an operation to remove fatty deposits. To get rid of 2.5 kilograms of excess weight, she spent 300 thousand rubles. However, the actress is happy with this investment and hopes that it will help her in her work.