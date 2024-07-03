Lada Dance has denied rumors that she is ending her musical career

Russian singer Lada Dance (real name Lada Volkova) has responded to rumors of retirement. She is quoted by MK.RU.

It is noted that news about the end of the artist’s musical career appeared on several information resources. According to the pop star, such materials greatly interfere with her work. “So I’m collecting documents and going to court,” the performer said.

The singer recalled a time when a journalist called her and asked if she was returning to the stage. According to Volkova, these words angered her, because she had never left it. “I never stopped performing, because music is my main source of income. After all, I have children, and I am both mom and dad in the family,” the artist explained.

Earlier, Lada Dance spoke about her recovery after the accident. According to her, she is not used to being sick for a long time, so she immediately began doing simple exercises in her hospital bed.