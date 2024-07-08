Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

A fake poet delights the Kremlin with patriotic poems about Putin. But the verses turn out to be rewritten Nazi poems.

Munich – In recent months, hundreds of Russian parliamentarians and senators have enjoyed the war-glorifying verses of the alleged poet “Gennady Rakitin”. These poems appear to be a tribute to Putin and his war in Ukraine. But the trick is that the poems are merely rewritten Nazi verses from the Second World War. The author is a journalist living in exile who planned the poems as an action against Putin.

A Russian exiled journalist posed as a pro-Putin poet and rewrote a Nazi poem about the Russian president. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

Kremlin politicians praise Nazi poems by Russian poet – action exposed as a joke

As of mid-2023, a total of 18 poems were published on the Russian version of Facebook on the profile of “Gennady Rakitin”. They were presented as contemporary patriotic pro-war poems. An image created with AI showed the alleged poet with silver hair and goatee, as Newsweeka US portal, reports. Behind the pseudonym is the exiled journalist Andrey Zakharov. At the beginning of June, Zakharov announced that the profile was a joke.

A hoax that would probably have gone undetected for longer without the journalist’s revelation: The poems were praised and celebrated by high-ranking Kremlin politicians for months. Zakharov reports that about 100 Russian MPs, 30 senators and dozens of other Kremlin officials became Rakitin’s “friends” on the Russian social network VKontakte. Among them were Putin’s head of the culture committee Elena Yampolskaya and Dmitry Rogozin, a Russian senator, as The Telegraph reported. One of the supposedly new poems about the war in Ukraine reached the semi-finals in a competition for “Poems about the Defenders of the Fatherland”.

Hitler poem rewritten about Putin – Kremlin celebrates alleged poet

A poem titled “The Führer” was published alongside a photo of Putin. It portrayed the Russian president as a “gardener” who reaps the “fruits of hard work,” who is loved by his people and who “increases their immortality.” But again, this was not originally a poem inspired by Putin’s invasion, which also claimed many Russian victims – it was a translation of a verse about Adolf Hitler from 1938. The original version of the Führer poem was by Eberhard Wolfgang Möller, a well-known author of the Nazi era.

An ode to the Nazi stormtroopers was translated into Russian and published in slightly modified form as a tribute to the fighters of Wagner’s mercenary troops, thousands of whom recently lost their lives in Bakhmut. “Obviously, it is not difficult to pass off one patriotic poem as another. Germany is replaced by Russia and, for example, the ‘nameless stormtrooper’ becomes the ‘nameless Wagner Mercenaries‘” said Zakharov.

Russian politicians fall for fake poets – Nazi verses passed off as patriotic poems

After it became known that the supposed hymns to Putin were just rewritten poems from Nazi Germany, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office requested that the fictional poet be blocked within Russia. “The poet’s work is accessible from IP addresses of other countries,” journalist Zakharov posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Zakharov said he published the poems to “humiliate” the Kremlin, which has repeatedly justified its invasion of Ukraine as a “fight against Nazis.” President Putin compares the war, which has been going on for more than two years, to the Soviets’ role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II and describes the war of aggression as the “denazification” of Ukraine. The Enlightenment finally came about because “it was morally exhausting to be endlessly in the gloom of the Russian Z-world.” The Z is considered Russia’s military and propaganda symbol. (nbe)