Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Out of sight: On “Navy Day” on July 28 in St. Petersburg, this guard hardly saw any ships of the Black Sea Fleet; their absence made Putin’s failure in Crimea obvious. © IMAGO/Petrov Sergey

“Troublemaker” from his own party attacks Russia’s dictator. The disaster of his Black Sea fleet may now come back to haunt Putin.

Moscow – “The Russian Navy has almost become a laughing stock,” comments Tom Sharpe. 25 percent of the Russian Black Sea fleet was lost in the Ukraine war, says the author of the telegraph clear – from the safety of the United Kingdom. Even harsher criticism is now coming from Russia’s political elite – even from Vladimir Putin’s closest circle.

“This is the fact of defeat. It is a defeat. It must be accepted,” says Yevgeny Fedorov of the ruling United Russia party, which has a seat in the Russian parliament, as currently Newsweek reported – based on a video on X by the former advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Anton Heraschtschenko. The Russian dictator may now even be facing opposition from the Russian Duma.

The Black Sea Fleet has so far claimed dominion over the Black Sea, which is almost half a million square kilometers in size. The Black Sea, however, is probably the only military hotspot where Ukraine has the initiative without reservation – because of the Western cruise missiles, but above all because of its Sea Baby drones, which have already hit the Black Sea Fleet several times. The drones have now been upgraded to transport more than a ton of explosives over a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers, according to the Business Insider, Artem Dehtiarenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU).

Putin’s dilemma: Russia is unable to control its own waters

For centuries, Russia has been pursuing its interest in ice-free and, if possible, year-round warm access to the vital sea routes around Europe in the Black Sea. Such access should underpin Russia’s claim to be a naval power, writes frigate captain Göran Swistek for the think tank Foundation Science and PoliticsAccording to the German author and sea captain Axel Stephenson, the Russian Navy would actually need twice as much material in the Black Sea to meet this requirement. But now it is lagging behind its own requirements.

“Where is the fleet? It’s gone. This is truly a victory for the enemy. This is a fact. The fact of the enemy’s victory. And the fact that the ships are still there somewhere, somewhere in Sevastopol or Novorossiysk, well, maybe they are. But they do not exist as a strategic combat unit. That is, they do not control the Black Sea.”

The fact is that Russia is unable to control its own waterssays the British author Sharpe. What is new, however, is that a Russian MP who is described as an outspoken hardliner is suddenly criticising the Russian ruler. Already in June, after the invasion of Ukraine, which was contrary to international law, Yevgeny Fedorov had made a name for himself with – even at the time – radical theses. Fedorov had, according to the Mirror Shortly after the outbreak of war, he declared in the Duma that Lithuania’s withdrawal from the Soviet Union in 1990 was illegal; in return, he demanded Lithuania’s exclusion from NATO.

From the Mirror he had to be dismissed as being naive: “In normal times, the latest crazy idea of ​​the Russian troublemaker Yevgeny Fedorov would hardly have been noticed. The St. Petersburg-born MP of the ruling United Russia party is known for his ultra-nationalist positions and wild conspiracy theories. He considers today’s Russia to be a colony of the USA and senses harmful Western influence everywhere, even in the Kremlin-loyal state media.”

Putin’s enemy in his own house: Yevgeny Fedorov is looking for confrontation

Now Fyodorov also seems to have a dispute with his president; Newsweek sees his fiery speech as a “rare admission of Russia’s military failures” – Fyodorov complained that Ukraine had disabled such a large part of Putin’s valuable Black Sea fleet that it had essentially “disappeared”, as he put it Newsweek In fact, it is also apparently officially lost – on Sunday, July 28, Russia celebrated “Navy Day” in St. Petersburg – with a parade in the presence of Vladimir Putin; and almost without the Black Sea Fleet.

Only the corvette “Mercury” – probably stationed in Syria – and the frigate “Admiral Grigorovich” are said to have entered St. Petersburg. “At the same time, none of the ships that, according to the Ukrainian side, were damaged or destroyed in the Black Sea last year were presented, including attached forces of other fleets,” the Russian service of the British BBC writes.

Analyst on Putin: West’s fears of escalation are ridiculous

In general, the security situation had forced Putin to scale down the parade: the main parade in Kronstadt had been cancelled, while St. Petersburg was the alternative port, as Newsweek writes. For the first time, no parade took place on the Black Sea and in Novorossiysk “for security reasons,” reported Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti according to information from Newsweek.

Russia’s withdrawal from Crimea makes the West’s fears of escalation seem ridiculous, writes Peter Dickinson for the think tank Atlantic Council: “The withdrawal of Russian warships from Crimea is the latest indication that Ukraine is actually winning the naval war against all odds,” claims the editor-in-chief of Business Ukraine MagazineAccording to him, this is a clear message to the West: with every ship that moves away from Crimea, the Russian dictator loses his credibility.

Ukraine knocks Putin off his pedestal: Every lost ship is fodder for the critics

With their attacks on the Russian Navy, the defenders from Ukraine want not only to destroy equipment and weaken the operational capability of the Black Sea Fleet, but also to overthrow the system of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They may have found their first sympathizer in Fedorov. “Where is the fleet? It’s gone. This is really a victory for the enemy. This is a fact. The fact of the enemy’s victory. And the fact that the ships are still there somewhere, somewhere in Sevastopol or Novorossiysk, well, maybe they are. But they do not exist as a strategic combat unit. That means they do not control the Black Sea,” Fedorov said indignantly. Newsweek.

If Kherson was an embarrassment for Putin, the disaster of his Black Sea fleet would have been “a very personal humiliation,” writes Peter Dickinson. The analyst of the think tank Atlantic Council made a very ambiguous claim at the beginning of June, Vladimir Putin has tacitly admitted that Crimea is not really part of Russia. However, he only concludes this from the relatively unobtrusive withdrawal of the Russian fleet from Crimea. Dickinson believes that Russia’s territorial claims in Ukraine are “anything but set in stone” but are defined largely opportunistically – each time individually adapted to the situation on the battlefield.

Russia appears to be bluffing: Future of annexed Ukrainian territories “not set in stone”

The analyst observes a clear contrast between Russia’s rhetoric and its actual actions. Putin and other officials have repeatedly called on Ukraine to accept the “new territorial realities”; however, the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet shows that the lack of acceptance of the crews has no consequences – in fact, the opposite is evidently the case – Dicksinson: “Russia’s actions send an unmistakable signal that the future of the ‘annexed’ Ukrainian regions is still up for debate.” He also considers the threat of a nuclear apocalypse to be “vastly exaggerated” in view of various withdrawals.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

The same thing happened to the Mirror Fyodorov’s behavior two years ago was implicitly assumed: “People like Fyodorov see the collapse of the Soviet Union not as the fall of an inefficient, oppressive regime, but above all as a loss of imperial greatness,” as Ann-Dorit Boy wrote. Mirror-Author describes him as the founder of the “National Liberation Movement – ​​a political movement founded against anti-Kremlin opposition protests”, which is neo-imperialist in orientation and pays homage to President Vladimir Putin.

But this is not the first time that Fyodorov has attacked his own people. In 2015, according to the Mirrorhave called on the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to examine the legality of Mikhail Gorbachev’s establishment of the State Council of the Soviet Union – on suspicion of treason. Pure sophistry, as Ann-Dorit Boy had suggested: His “initiative at the time is primarily symbolic, as it is supposed to ease the phantom pains of the Putin camp.”