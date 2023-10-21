Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

The USA reports the test of a chemical explosion. A Russian politician suspects otherwise. The accusation probably has a background.

Moscow – What exactly did the USA test in Nevada? This question particularly concerns Russia. And Konstantin Kosachev. The deputy head of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, accuses Washington of carrying out a nuclear test. That is why he is now calling for a “public international assessment of the nuclear test carried out in Nevada on October 18th”. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna must react, he demands.

Russia and nuclear weapons tests: Ratification of the 1996 agreement should be repealed

Russia’s interest in clarification is likely to be particularly great because of a recent, explosive domestic political decision. On Wednesday, the Duma unanimously approved a request from Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin to revoke the ratification of the international agreement banning nuclear weapons tests. The Federation Council wants to approve the decision next Wednesday. Putin can then sign the law. Both steps are considered formalities.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that with denratification, Russia would create the same conditions as the USA. In contrast to the United States, Russia is one of the countries that not only signed the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996, but also ratified it.

Putin and nuclear weapons: Suitcases with nuclear codes are prominently displayed during a visit to China

It was already noticeable during Putin’s trip to Xi Jinping’s anniversary Silk Road summit in China that in clips that showed the Russian President, the suitcase with the nuclear codes – known as “Tscheget” – was brought into focus. Now Moscow could use the nuclear weapons test accusation directed at Washington to test its own arsenal.

The Kremlin said that the cancellation of ratification did not mean that Russia would immediately start testing nuclear weapons. But Ryabkov also said that the country would only test nuclear weapons if the USA also did so.

Russia suspects nuclear weapons test in the USA – according to official information, only a chemical explosion

Kosachev, in turn, particularly emphasized that the alleged US nuclear weapons test took place on the very day that the Russian parliament made the decision in question. For him, this is a sign that the USA does not care about “strategic stability”.

But Kosachev’s accusations apparently overstepped the mark. In one official announcement from the US Department of Energy All that is mentioned is an underground chemical explosion at the Nevada National Security Site, a restricted area north of Las Vegas.

Corey Hinderstein, deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which is leading the test, is quoted in the statement as saying: “These experiments will help reduce global nuclear threats by improving the detection of underground nuclear explosive tests.”

Nuclear weapons dispute: Expert advises USA to dispel all doubts

Chemical high explosives and radio tracers were used. Accelerometers, seismometers, infrasound sensors, electromagnetic sensors, chemical and radio tracer samplers as well as meteorological sensors were used for the measurements.

Disarmament expert Pavel Podvig from the UN think tank UNIDIR sees no evidence that they did not tell the USA the truth in this case. He said the German Press Agency (dpa), the process should not be seen as a US reaction to Russia’s withdrawal from the contract because such a test is planned for the long term. Nevertheless, the expert specializing in weapons of mass destruction advised Washington to dispel any doubts: “I hope the United States realizes that it has to be proactive and open in this case.” (mg, with dpa)