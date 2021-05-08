Political scientist Sergei Markov in an interview with the TV channel “360” named the reasons for the escalation of the conflict in Donbass. In his opinion, the aggravation is associated with the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kiev.

“The first reason is that they welcome Blinken this way. The Ukrainian authorities consider him the head of the country, since he makes key decisions, and they believe that the secretary of state is very pleased when Russians are killed, when it is possible to blame the unleashing of a conflict on the Russians, ”the expert noted.

The second reason, according to Markov, was Easter. The political scientist noted that among the neo-Nazi units fighting in the Donbass, there are many Catholics and pagans, who “seem to take revenge” on a holy day for Christians. The third reason is that neo-Nazis “hate Russia,” the expert added, they are escalating confrontation on the eve of Victory Day.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov expressed the hope that the resumption of hostilities in the south-east of Ukraine will not happen and “reason will prevail.” According to a Kremlin spokesman, such an escalation of the conflict in the region would be crazy. At the same time, Peskov emphasized that “I never want to talk about the military potential of solving problems”.