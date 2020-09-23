Poisoned, according to German authorities, by a nerve agent from the Novichok family, Alexei Navalny left the Charité hospital in Berlin on Wednesday. The latter believes that a total cure is possible.

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opponent poisoned on August 20 in a town in Siberia, was released on Wednesday September 23 from the Charité hospital in Berlin (Germany) where he was being treated for poisoning with a neurotoxicant from the family of Novichok. “The patient’s state of health improved to such an extent that medical treatment could be interrupted”, and “doctors consider full recovery possible “, the hospital said in a statement, while stressing that the possible long-term consequences can not yet be assessed.

The number one opponent in the Kremlin has posted several photos of him in recent days, including one with his wife on a balcony of the hospital, where he appears emaciated and eyes darkened. Several German, French and Swedish specialist laboratories determined that he had indeed been the victim of poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent, which Moscow disputes.

According to the support of Alexei Navalny, traces of Novichok were notably found on a bottle of water collected in his hotel room in Siberia. Victim of discomfort during a flight in Russia on August 20, Alexeï Navalny was first admitted to a Siberian establishment before being transferred to Germany.