In Yekaterinburg, a Porsche driver rammed cars while running away from police

In Yekaterinburg, traffic police officers opened fire on a car whose driver was trying to escape. About it informs Ura.ru portal.

The incident took place on the morning of July 22 on Blucher Street. The police chased a Porsche that was ramming parked cars. Law enforcement officers had to fire several shots before the attacker stopped due to a punctured tire.

On June 2, in Pskov, three traffic police crews chased a half-naked drunk man who ran into a policeman while driving his car. The police department received a message that a drunk man got behind the wheel. When a squad of patrol police arrived at the scene, the driver knocked down the security officer and tried to escape. The police opened fire on the wheels of the car to stop it and detain the suspect.