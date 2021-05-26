In Novosibirsk, the investigation of a criminal case against a 21-year-old Russian policeman who massacred transgender Victoria Basakovskaya (Nikolai Basakovsky) has been completed. The man will go to trial. On Wednesday, May 26, reports Telegram-channel “Zone of law”.

At the moment, the case of the officer of the patrol and guard service has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for approval of the indictment.

A police officer was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old transgender man. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the murder article.

The suspect himself announced the disappearance of his transgender lover, but his colleagues exposed him and found out that the policeman went to the murder out of jealousy. He later showed exactly where he buried the body.

According to the investigation, the killer strangled his victim, and then took the body to the territory of the village and hid it behind the gardens.