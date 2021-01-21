A police officer rescued three people and a dog during a fire in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory. This is reported on website regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The fire occurred when senior police lieutenant Yevgeniy Prima was returning home from service in the evening. At the entrance, he felt the smell of burning coming from the door of one of the apartments on the first floor, and also heard the voices of children inside.

The policeman reported the incident to the emergency services, after which he decided to save people on his own. After no one answered his requests to open the door, he knocked down the door and took two children out of the smoke-filled apartment. From them he learned that their grandmother remained there, and returned for her.

He found the elderly woman already at the moment when she breathed in the products of combustion and could not move, and he also took her to the entrance. Then the policeman found the dog, which was in the dark in the back room. As a result, all who were in the apartment were saved. Later it turned out that the children’s father was at work, and the mother went to kindergarten for her third child.

A similar story happened in June last year in Chuvashia. Then a police officer in the village of Khirkasy rescued a woman and her children from a burning house.