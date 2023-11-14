Home page politics

Mariupol is largely destroyed, but the steelworks still attracts looters from Russia. © IMAGO/Cover Images

Factories, hospitals, museums: Russia is said to be looting behind the Ukrainian front. Now four steel thieves intervened in the Azov factory – with fatal consequences.

Mariupol – The Azov steelworks in Ukraine was once one of the largest in Europe. But after intense fighting, the gigantic factory in Mariupol is now in ruins. The facility was razed to the ground in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Nevertheless, there are tons of steel stored on the site, which can still be monetized and attract numerous looters. But the Russian army is taking tough action against alleged thieves. Possibly out of self-interest?

Looting behind the front line: Russia’s army shoots thieves in the Azov steel plant

An incident behind the front line in Ukraine war now made people sit up and take notice. Four men are said to have tried to steal some of the coveted scrap on the site of the destroyed Azov steelworks. However, they were noticed – and security forces from Russia’s army are said to have shot at the looters, reported Newsweek on Tuesday (Nov. 14), citing local officials. One of the thieves was shot in the head and one of the accomplices was critically injured, the report said. He is therefore in a coma. Both men are said to have been men with Russian citizenship.

Ukraine War: Steelworks in Mariupol was center of resistance

In the first months of the war in 2022, the Azovstal steelworks stood as a symbol of resistance. A siege of the city that lasted nearly three months ended in May 2022 when around 2,500 Ukrainian fighters walked out after confronting Russian forces. Many of the Azov fighters are now on trial in Russia.

Mariupol, a strategically important port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, is currently occupied by Russian forces. It is part of a land corridor that runs from the eastern Donbass region – which borders Russia – to the annexed Crimean peninsula. Satellite images of Mariupol captured by Google Earth in April show the extent of the destruction in the city caused by Russia’s extensive invasion.

Ukraine News: Should state-sponsored looting alleviate Russia’s war costs?

Despite the destruction, Ukrainian industrial facilities behind the front lines have value to Putin’s regime. There are numerous reports of looting on behalf of the state. It was only in May of this year that the Ukrainian General Staff complained in a situation report about the targeted dismantling in the industrial zones of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, all of the city’s medical facilities in Enerhodar were completely looted, the news portal reported world.de. It was said that the loot was taken to Simferopol on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Against this background, it is quite conceivable that Russia could also have an interest in the remains of the steelworks in Mariupol. The war in Ukraine is taking longer than planned and is consuming enormous war costs. But this cannot be verified independently.

Looting is considered a war crime – Russia has officially increased punishments

Officially, looting in conflict regions is considered a war crime under international law. But there were repeated reports of thieves, especially at the beginning of the Ukraine war. Last year, the Ukrainian secret service SBU published a telephone recording in which a Russian commander was said to be, according to the New Zurich newspaper (NZZ) cheered: “Putin has allowed us to loot.” This was accompanied by reports that the soldiers took everything that wasn’t nailed down: washing machines, refrigerators, electronics, cars, jewelry.

However, experts believe it is unlikely that there is a decree from the Kremlin that officially allows looting. Even if it is tacitly tolerated by Putin, Russia’s president will not allow himself to be pinned on a written document that grants impunity for a war crime. On the contrary, almost a year ago the government even tightened the penalties for looting in Ukraine. Anyone who voluntarily becomes a prisoner of war or goes on a raid can expect to be sentenced to several years in prison. (jeki)