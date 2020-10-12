In Kamchatka, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Center for Combating Extremism prevented the contract murder of a 53-year-old woman. About this on Monday, October 12, reports press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the police, a 56-year-old native of Uzbekistan, who is an individual entrepreneur, turned to a friend, offering him to deal with her friend for 100 thousand rubles. The customer immediately gave the killer 45 thousand rubles in advance, promising to pay the remaining amount after the friend was eliminated.

The man took the money and promised to do the job, and he turned to law enforcement agencies. Further actions took place under the control of the operatives. The police persuaded the potential victim to take part in the staged massacre and took a number of staged photographs of the allegedly murdered woman.

Later, under the control of law enforcement officers, the pseudo-killer met with the customer in her apartment and presented pictures of the victim’s body. She believed in the reality of what had happened and promised that she would pay the remaining money the next day, demanding that the man leave the city as soon as possible. She was detained shortly thereafter.

As reported to “Lente.ru” in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, on the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Preparation for organizing murder for hire”). The suspect was detained and interrogated. During the interrogation, she denied her involvement in the crime. The investigation of the criminal case continues.