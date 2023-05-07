Shot: a policeman in Stavropol was suspected of taking a bribe in the form of a bottle of cognac

In the Stavropol Territory, the deputy head for the protection of public order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Nevinnomyssk was suspected of taking a bribe in the form of a bottle of cognac for 790 rubles and 10,000 rubles in cash. The gifts were given to him in his personal account by the deputy head of the inquiry department, who is in the position of lieutenant colonel, for promotion, informs Telegram channel Shot.

Both suspects deny the fact of giving a bribe. An official check is being carried out against them, the issue of initiating a criminal case under the article on taking a bribe is being decided. The maximum term for it is three years in prison.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee announced the detention in the Rostov region of the former deputy chief of police for public order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Rostov-on-Don on suspicion of creating a criminal community. According to investigators, the police imposed tribute on entrepreneurs who worked in the local consumer market. More than 20 people were involved in the case.