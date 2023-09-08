Police officer suspected of helping phone scammers arrested

In the city of Naryan-Mara, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, a 27-year-old traffic police inspector was detained on suspicion of helping telephone scammers, Baza reports. Telegram.

The police officer has been charged with fraud. He was also fired from the authorities.

According to the source of the publication, on September 7, several similar criminal cases were initiated in the city. The victims were three local residents who lost 100, 140 and 340 thousand rubles. The women said that the day before they received a phone call from unknown people and said that their relatives had an accident. To help their families, the callers demanded money.

According to investigators, a traffic police inspector came to collect the cash. It is possible that the lieutenant could help the attackers in other ways – provide data on local residents from databases or suggest the right time to call.