Policeman Vitaly Shevchenko from Tuapse (Krasnodar Territory) stole a service boat and received two years in prison for this. On Thursday, April 15, reports Interfax…

It is clarified that the man stole a vehicle during the flood to divert suspicion from himself. Then he told the authorities that the ship had sunk, after which he himself ordered a service check.

He was convicted under Part 4 of Article 160 (“Theft of someone else’s property entrusted to the guilty person, committed by a person using his official position”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Shevchenko was dismissed from law enforcement agencies immediately after the initiation of a criminal case.

