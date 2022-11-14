In the Saratov region found the body of a police captain with a gunshot wound, an investigation is underway

In the Saratov region, the body of police captain Denis Kiselev was found with a gunshot wound. This is reported “Look-info” citing law enforcement sources.

The deceased was found in his house in the village of Tatishchevo. Death came from a gunshot wound. According to the main version, the shot was fired from the service weapon of a police officer.

An investigation has been launched to establish the causes and circumstances of the tragedy. The deceased served as a district commissioner. In 2019, he participated in the All-Russian competition “People’s District Officer”.