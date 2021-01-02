During a fight in the Dagestani city of Kaspiysk, one person died. He was accidentally shot by a police officer, writes TASS with reference to the law enforcement agencies of the republic.

The police went to the message about a fight, during which the guy beat the girl. The participant in the fight began to attack the law enforcement officers. One of the policemen tried to fire a warning shot, but hit the man in the head, he died on the spot. A criminal case has been opened against the police officer.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian police officer was detained on suspicion of killing a friend. The mother of the deceased turned to law enforcement agencies, who announced the disappearance of her 29-year-old son.

The body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head was found after several days of searching in a forest near Stavropol. A criminal case was initiated, the suspect was arrested and confessed.