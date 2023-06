How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Travnikov | Photo: University of Saint Petersburg/Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation/Disclosure

Russian police lieutenant colonel and former head of the University of Saint Petersburg, linked to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Alexander Travnikov, 49, is hospitalized in a condition considered critical by doctors with a “injury to the stomach and a kidney broken” after having an accident.

According to information released by the Russian press on Wednesday (28), Travnikov was “involved in a serious accident when he was riding a quad bike”. Information from the Telegram channel “Mash” reports that the accident involving the lieutenant colonel occurred in the village of Lipovaya Gora, in the St. Petersburg region, which is located in northwestern Russia. Travnikov was out of town for the week with his friends when he lost control of his ATV and crashed into a tree.

The accident left Travnikov with multiple fractures, as well as a perforated stomach and a ruptured kidney. He was rushed to the nearest hospital where he underwent surgery. According to available information, his condition is still unstable and he remains under intensive care. His family and friends are accompanying him to the hospital.

Travnikov is a Russian police veteran who has served for over 25 years in the military. He entered the Criminal Investigation Department in 1998. In 2017, he became head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Central District of St. Petersburg, and in 2018, he was appointed head of the University of St. Petersburg, within the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. He resigned in April this year, citing personal reasons.

The accident draws attention because since last year Russia has registered several cases of occupants of important positions and oligarchs linked to the Russian government who suffered accidents and/or died mysteriously. Some of them had taken a stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.