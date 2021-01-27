The Russian Police deployed this Wednesday an immense apparatus of intimidation against supporters and people close to the main opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, in preventive prison since he returned to Russia on January 17. His brother Oleg was arrested, his wife Julia was isolated in the family apartment without even being able to contact her lawyer, while other premises linked to the Navalni organization or its closest collaborators were also subject to police searches.

Ivan Zhdanov, a member of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) created by Navalni, wrote on Twitter that the Russian security forces “broke down” the door of the apartment of Oleg Navalni, brother of the opposition leader, whom they arrested. He was already arrested and released later during the demonstration in Moscow last Saturday.

The police, according to Zhdánov, also went to the apartment where Navalni usually lived with his family, in the Moscow neighborhood of Márino. The agents entered the building and did not allow Julia, the wife of the opposition politician, to leave while the search was being carried out. They also did not let their lawyer, Verónica Poliakova, enter the house, according to the lawyer herself.

The Moscow Echo radio also reported on Wednesday another police raid on the apartment of Navalni spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, sentenced to a 10-day prison sentence since she was arrested on Saturday at the demonstration held in the Russian capital. in demand of freedom for the main adversary of President Vladimir Putin. Agents also did not allow Yarmish’s lawyers to witness the search.

Similar actions, according to the Tverskoi Court in Moscow, are planned in about thirty more homes of Navalni collaborators, although the judicial source did not specify specific names. The searches took place in no less than a fortnight of premises and apartments, including the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Fund, Liubov Sóbol, a well-known lawyer and right-hand man of Navalni, wrote on Twitter, fined and detained repeatedly in recent weeks. .

The funny thing is that these raids take place on the eve of new demonstrations in support of Navalni called for Sunday and the pretext is the alleged “violation of health standards” decreed to contain the covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, criminal cases continue to be opened against many of those arrested in the demonstrations on Saturday. As recognized by the Russian Interior Ministry, that day about 4,000 people were arrested in the almost 70 Russian cities where there were concentrations.

