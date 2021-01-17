The police detained the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni upon his arrival at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, when he was about to pass passport control, AFP journalists at the scene confirmed.

The Russian prison services (FSIN) confirmed in a statement the arrest of Navalni, 44, who “will continue to be detained until the court’s decision” on his case.

The opponent was returning by plane from Germany, where he stayed for several months to recover from an alleged poisoning that he attributes to the Russian special services (FSB) by direct order of President Vladimir Putin.

According to the FSIN, Navalni breached the conditions of the 2014 sentence when he was in Germany, which requires him to report to the prison administration at least twice a week.

The leading figure in the Russian opposition fell suddenly into a coma in August, returning from a trip to Siberia. He was initially hospitalized in Omsk, but was evacuated a few days later to a Berlin hospital.

Three European laboratories concluded that he was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent, developed in Soviet times, a conclusion confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Moscow denies it and accuses the western secret services and the hygiene of life of Navalni.