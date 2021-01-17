Alexei Navalny, a critic of the Kremlin, was arrested upon arrival in Moscow, the Russian capital, at the passport control of Sheremetyevo airport. Russian authorities had already threatened to arrest him on pending charges. Navalny returned this Sunday from Germany, where he had been recovering for months from a poisoning for which he blamed the Russian government.

Arrested when stepping on Russian soil: Alexei Navalny, the main critic of Vladimir Putin’s government, was arrested minutes after getting off the plane with which he was returning from Germany to Moscow. The Russian prison service confirmed his arrest. Various agencies and digital media witnessed how the Russian authorities arrested him at the passport control of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

The prison service ensures that the detention responds to multiple violations of his probation and the terms of a suspended sentence of 2014. Precisely for this sentence, the authorities had issued an arrest warrant against Navalny a week ago. He will remain in custody pending the Russian courts to make a decision on his case: the prison authority asks, for example, that the courts lift the suspension of the 2014 sentence so that he will serve the three and a half years in prison to which He was sentenced.

The opponent had been in Germany since August 2020, where he arrived in a coma caused by an alleged poisoning. At that time, the poisoning was only a suspicion, but shortly after the German authorities confirmed that they had detected in Navalny’s body traces of the nerve agent Novichok, a drug developed as a chemical weapon by the Soviet Union.

After months of recovery, Navalny decided to return to Russia to defend his innocence. The opponent maintains that all the charges brought against him have been “fabricated” by the Kremlin and further accuses the Russian authorities and the president, Vladimir Putin, of being responsible for his poisoning. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied these allegations.

The plane carrying Navalny from Germany to Russia was to land at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, where several of his followers and collaborators were waiting for him. At the last moment, the aircraft was diverted towards Sheremetyevo airport.

Riot police intervened in Vnukovo to clear the airport and detained some of Navalny’s collaborators, including his brother.

News in development …