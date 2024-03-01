Russian police detained at least 56 people this Friday (1st) in 14 cities across the country during the day of farewell to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was buried after dying two weeks ago in an Arctic prison.

According to OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detainees, the cities with the highest number of arrests are Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Moscow, with 14, 10 and six detainees, respectively. Police also made arrests in Voronezh, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Vladikavkaz, St. Petersburg, Ulan-Ude and Sochi.

Among those detained is the vice-president of the opposition Yabloko party, Andrei Morev, who was arrested by police in the Moscow metro shortly after the funeral, according to OVD-Info.

Morev himself told a Telegram channel that police officers arrested him and a colleague at Mariino station, near the cemetery, and have not yet filed charges. Two other people were detained near the cemetery, according to journalist Alexandr Pliuschev and the Telegram channel Avtozak Live, dedicated to reporting arrests. One of the prisoners allegedly shouted “Who killed Navalny?”, according to the information released.

At the Liublinó metro station, two stops from the cemetery, the former vice-president of the PARNAS movement, Mikhail Shneider, was also arrested, according to OVD-info. According to police, Shneider “looked like a man declared wanted.”

Tens of thousands of Russians attended the funeral of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this Friday in Moscow, despite strict police measures and warnings from authorities about the consequences of participating in unauthorized acts.

The lines to say goodbye to Navalny stretched for several kilometers, scenes that had not been seen in the country for many years. The Orthodox church in Mariino dawned surrounded by an unprecedented police cordon, made up of hundreds of agents. Despite the intense police operation, the farewell was peaceful. (With EFE Agency)